Batuwatte Chamara detained for 72 hours for questioning

Notorious underworld figure and alleged drug trafficker Manoj Suranga Liyanage, widely known as “Batuwatte Chamara,” was taken into custody for questioning following his repatriation to Sri Lanka after being arrested in Azerbaijan.

According to the Police Media Division, he is being detained under a 72-hour detention order for further interrogation.

The suspect was brought back to Sri Lanka yesterday (10) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following his arrest in Azerbaijan during a coordinated operation conducted jointly by Sri Lanka’s State Intelligence Service and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival, he was handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) for further investigations.

The 48-year-old suspect is a resident of Ja-Ela. Investigations have revealed that he maintained close connections with several notorious organized crime figures and drug traffickers, including Ganemulla Sanjeewa, Kehelbaddara Padme, and Commando Salinda, and was actively involved in narcotics trafficking and other criminal activities, police said.

Alleged incidents linked to the suspect:

Drug Smuggling Operation – 06 December 2020

Excise officers arrested four suspects and seized four vehicles while transporting 100 kilograms of heroin and 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”). Investigations indicate that the suspect, then based in Dubai, coordinated the importation of the drugs into Sri Lanka and directed those involved.

Grandpass Murder – 31 December 2023

Authorities allege that the suspect masterminded the shooting and killing of an individual within the Grandpass Police Division, reportedly over a dispute linked to drug trafficking.

Double Murder in Grandpass – 25 July 2024

He is also accused of orchestrating the shooting of a woman involved in drug trafficking and a three-wheeler driver within the same area.

Kandana Shooting Incident – 13 December 2024

Investigations further suggest that the suspect directed associates to carry out a shooting attack on a residence belonging to another organized criminal on Veedi Mawatha, Kandana, causing property damage.