Spill gates at several reservoirs opened amid heavy rainfall

A total of four spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been raised and opened to a height of two feet each, the Department of Irrigation stated.

The decision was taken due to rainfall in the catchment area, officials said. As a result, 5,500 cubic feet of water per second is being discharged from the reservoir into the Deduru Oya.

Meanwhile, 12 spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened. Four of these gates have been opened to six feet, another four to five feet and the remaining four to two feet, according to the Irrigation Department.

Following the development, 14,565 cubic feet of water per second is being released into the Kala Oya.

Furthermore, two spill gates of the Angamuwa Reservoir have been opened by one foot each.

The Department stated that this has resulted in a discharge of 653 cubic feet of water per second into the Kala Oya.