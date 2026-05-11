54 foreign nationals arrested in Hikkaduwa over suspected cybercrime activities

A total of 54 foreign nationals have been arrested today (11) at a tourist hotel in Dodanduwa, Hikkaduwa, on suspicion of involvement in cyber-related criminal activities, the Special Task Force (STF) said.

The arrested group includes 35 Indian nationals and 19 Nepali nationals.

Authorities noted that intelligence officers attached to the Boossa Army Camp had recently received information that a group of foreign nationals was operating in Dodanduwa in connection with computer crime activities.

Based on the information, a joint operation was launched this afternoon by the STF Southern Province Special Raid Unit together with Hikkaduwa Police.

During the raid, the suspects were taken into custody from a tourist hotel within the Hikkaduwa Police Division.

Police also recovered nearly 200 mobile phones and 25 laptop computers that were in their possession.

The Hikkaduwa Police and the Computer Crime Investigation Division are conducting further investigations into the incident.