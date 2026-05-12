Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

The low pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka continues to persist in the sea area vicinity of the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Due to the influence of this system, the current rainy conditions in the island are expected to continue for the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most parts of the island and cloudy skies are expected, the Met. Department said.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-Western and Northern provinces and in the Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.