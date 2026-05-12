Nearly 200 foreign nationals arrested over cybercrime activities in separate raids

A total of 198 foreign nationals, including 173 Indians and 25 Nepalese nationals, have been arrested in separate raids conducted in the Galle, Hikkaduwa and Midigama areas for allegedly engaging in cybercrime activities, Sri Lanka Police said.

This includes 110 Indian nationals arrested while staying at two lodges in the Galwadugoda and Sri Sumedha Mawatha areas in Galle, on suspicion of committing offences under the Computer Crimes Act.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Galle Police Station.

According to police, the suspects are aged between 19 and 35 years.

Police also recovered 58 computers and 79 mobile phones from the suspects during the operation, and further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Galle Police.