Schools closed in Deniyaya following flu outbreak to reopen tomorrow

Schools in the Deniyaya Education Zone, which were temporarily closed due to a flu outbreak, are scheduled to reopen tomorrow (13).

Southern Province Education Secretary Nishantha Pathirana stated that the decision was taken during a discussion held yesterday (11) under the patronage of the Governor of the Southern Province.

Last Thursday, four schools in the Deniyaya Education Zone were temporarily closed after a flu outbreak was reported among students. Health authorities stated that approximately 56 students in the affected schools had contracted the illness.

The Provincial Education Secretary further noted that a health-safe environment has since been established in the relevant schools, while instructions have also been issued to pay close attention to hygiene practices, particularly regarding the use of water.