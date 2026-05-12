Additional fertilizer relief announced for small-scale tea plantation owners

Minister of Plantations and Community Infrastructure Samantha Vidyaratne, stated that the government has decided to provide an additional fertilizer subsidy to small-scale tea plantation owners.

He noted that the necessary funds for the initiative have already been allocated by the Treasury.

Minister Vidyaratne further stated that although there is currently no shortage of fertilizer in the country, fertilizer prices may increase in the future.

Elaborating further, the Minister stated, “Given the current global situation, fertilizer prices have increased, while shipping costs and maritime insurance premiums have also risen. As a result, the cost of imported fertilizer is expected to continue increasing. Despite these challenges, we will ensure a continuous supply of fertilizer to the country.”

“To ease the burden on farmers caused by rising prices, the government previously provided paddy farmers with a subsidy of Rs. 5,000 per hectare as an additional relief measure in light of the prevailing conflict situation. This subsidy is applicable for up to two hectares, allowing farmers to receive a maximum of Rs. 10,000,” he said.

He further stated that the government had decided to provide an additional subsidy of Rs. 5,000 to small-scale tea plantation owners in light of the ongoing global conflict situation.

“Accordingly, while fertilizer prices may rise, there will be no shortage of fertilizer in the country. The government is increasing and providing these subsidies in order to minimize the financial burden on farmers resulting from price increases,” he added.