16 major and 10 medium reservoirs spilling amid heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka

A total of 16 major reservoirs and 10 medium-sized reservoirs managed by the Department of Irrigation are currently spilling due to the prevailing heavy rainfall across the country, according to Director of Irrigation (Water Management) Eng. H.M.P.S.D. Herath.

Among the major reservoirs currently spilling are the Rajanganaya Reservoir in Anuradhapura District, Sorabora Wewa in Badulla District, and the Weerawila Reservoir, Lunugamwehera Reservoir, and Weheragala Reservoir in Hambantota District. Other affected reservoirs include the Magalla Reservoir and Deduru Oya Reservoir in Kurunegala District, the Wemadilla Reservoir and Nalanda Reservoir in Kandy District, as well as the Alikota Ara Reservoir in Monaragala District.

Herath stated that intense rainfall in the Kala Wewa River Basin over the past few days had caused the Rajanganaya, Dewahuwa, and Wemadilla reservoirs to spill.

He further noted that 12 spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened, releasing water at a rate of 18,500 cubic feet per second.

Due to persistent heavy rainfall in the Kirindi Oya River Basin, the Lunugamwehera, Tissa Wewa, Weerawila, Yodha Wewa, and Alikota Ara reservoirs within the basin are also currently spilling.

Accordingly, six spill gates of the Lunugamwehera Reservoir have been opened, with water being released at a rate of 7,100 cubic feet per second. In addition, six spill gates of the Weheragala Reservoir have been opened, releasing more than 2,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Menik Ganga.

The medium-sized reservoirs currently spilling include the Angamuwa Reservoir, Bomburuella Reservoir, Maha Siyambalangamuwa Reservoir, Saddhatissa Reservoir, Malimpotha Reservoir, and Marathamadu Reservoir.

The Irrigation Director has urged residents living in low-lying areas and in the vicinity of reservoirs to remain vigilant, noting that water levels at spill gates may fluctuate further depending on future rainfall conditions.