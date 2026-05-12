Man shot and attacked with sharp weapon inside home in Ambalantota

A man was shot and attacked with a machete inside a residence in the Mamadala area within the Ambalantota Police Division last night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of the Mamadala area.

A relative of the deceased, who also sustained injuries in the machete attack, has been admitted to Hambantota General Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident is believed to have been carried out as an act of revenge linked to a previous triple homicide involving the deceased’s group.

Police have identified three suspects in connection with the incident, and further investigations are underway to apprehend them.