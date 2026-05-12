Mahinda Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) a short while ago after recording a statement for over two hours.

Former President Rajapaksa appeared before CIABOC this morning (12) to provide a statement regarding the alleged SriLankan Airlines Airbus deal.

The summons follows a notification issued by the Bribery Commission requesting a statement in connection with an alleged US$2 million bribe reportedly linked to the procurement of aircraft for SriLankan Airlines in 2013.

Former Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne has also reportedly been notified to appear before the Commission.

However, former President Rajapaksa’s media spokesman, Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage, stated that discussions with a team of lawyers are scheduled to take place regarding certain legal matters.

Attorney Manoj Gamage further stated that the summons had been issued based on a confession allegedly made by the late former CEO of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena. He argued, however, that Chandrasena had previously submitted an affidavit to court claiming that the confession had been obtained under duress and threats. Gamage maintained that if the summons was based solely on those grounds, it would be unlawful.