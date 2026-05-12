FM Vijitha Herath to undertake official visit to Belarus today

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Belarus from today (12) to 15 May 2026, on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov.

This visit will mark a milestone in the bilateral partnership, as the two countries commemorated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During his visit to Minsk, Minister Herath is scheduled to call on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and hold bilateral discussions with the Foreign Minister of Belarus.

He is also scheduled to meet the Belarusian Ministers of Education and Health, the statement said.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements across various sectors are expected to be signed with the Republic of Belarus during the visit.

In Minsk, Minister Herath will address a business and tourism roundtable organised by the National Export Centre of Belarus.

He is also scheduled to meet Sri Lankan students studying in Belarus, it added.