Two suspects accused of arranging two fake sureties to secure bail for former Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena, who recently died under mysterious circumstances, have been remanded until tomorrow (13).

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects were produced before court by the Keselwatta Police.

The Magistrate also ordered that one of the suspects be produced for an identification parade.