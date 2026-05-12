The Opposition has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice requesting attention over a statement allegedly made by the President concerning a pending court ruling, according to its convener former Minister G. L. Peiris.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today (12), former Minister Peiris claimed that the President, during his May Day rally speech in Maharagama, had referred to the outcome of a court case before the verdict was officially pronounced.

Peiris stressed that only the presiding judge is aware of a judgment prior to its announcement and that disclosing such information to a third party would be improper.

He further stated that undue interference in judicial proceedings constitutes a serious offence punishable under the law.

According to former Minister G. L. Peiris, several opposition party leaders and representatives jointly decided to submit the memorandum urging the Chief Justice to give the matter due consideration.