The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the construction of the Rambukkana–Galagedara section of the Central Expressway, with the project to be fully funded by the Government at an estimated cost of Rs. 112 billion.

Approval has also been granted for the awarding of seven contracts under the second phase of the third stage of the Central Expressway project (Rambukkana to Galagedara), covering construction work from chainage 13+800 km to 32+450 km.

The contracts are to be awarded to selected local contractors through a competitive bidding process conducted under the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedure.

Accordingly, bids were invited under the NCB method. Six bidders each submitted proposals for packages 2A, 2B, 2C, and 2F, while five bidders submitted proposals for package 2D, four for package 2E, and three for package 2G.

Following recommendations made by the Standing Cabinet-Appointed Procurement Committee, the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport and Highways to award the contracts as follows:

• Package 2A: Awarded to Maga Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for Rs. 14.90 billion (excluding VAT).

• Package 2B: Awarded to K.D.A. Weerasinghe & Co. (Pvt) Ltd for Rs. 14.71 billion (excluding VAT).

• Package 2C: Awarded to International Construction Consortium (Pvt) Ltd for Rs. 14.12 billion (excluding VAT).

• Package 2D: Awarded to Nem Construction (Pvt) Ltd for Rs. 16.39 billion (excluding VAT).

• Package 2E: Awarded to Access Engineering PLC for Rs. 18.70 billion (excluding VAT).

• Package 2F: Awarded to V.V. Karunaratne & Company for Rs. 14.52 billion (excluding VAT).

• Package 2G: Awarded to Maga Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for Rs. 19.10 billion (excluding VAT).