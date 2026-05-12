22 monks arrested with narcotics at BIA further remanded

22 monks arrested with narcotics at BIA further remanded

May 12, 2026   02:22 pm

The group of 22 Buddhist monks recently arrested at the Katunayake Airport over the smuggling of “Kush” cannabis and “Hashish” from Thailand have been further remanded until May 26 by the Negombo Magistrate’s Court. 

The order was issued when the suspects were produced before Negombo Magistrate Subhani Abeysekera today (12).

The suspects were taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on April 25 after arriving from Thailand with a total of 112 kilograms of “Kush” cannabis and “Hashish,” valued at over Rs. 110 million, concealed in their luggage.

The 22 monks were detained for seven days for interrogation by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) on detention orders and were produced before the court on May 02 following the completion of preliminary investigations.

Investigations later revealed that another Buddhist monk, identified as Amithananda Thero, had allegedly orchestrated the illegal smuggling attempt, officials said.

Accordingly, the monk in question was also subsequently arrested while hiding at a temple in the Gampaha area.

Police have also uncovered information suggesting that narcotics had been brought into the country on a previous occasion, also under the direction of the same suspect.

In connection with the probe, another individual accused of aiding and abetting the smuggling operation had been arrested in the Athurugiriya area.

Accordingly, all 23 monks were remanded today until May 26. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)