Ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne leaves Bribery Commission

Ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne leaves Bribery Commission

May 12, 2026   03:09 pm

Former Minister Piyankara Jayaratne left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after providing a statement regarding the controversial SriLankan Airlines Airbus deal.

Jayaratne appeared before the Bribery Commission today following a summons issued to record a statement pertaining to the ongoing probe. 

After recording a statement for nearly four hours, he departed the Commission premises, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Bribery Commission recently informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that steps had been taken to summon former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Aviation Minister Piyankara Jayaratne, and an individual identified as Willie Gamage to record statements in relation to the investigation into the Airbus transaction.

Meanwhile, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also left the Bribery Commission today after recording a statement for more than two hours.

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