January 1, 1970   05:30 am

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Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)