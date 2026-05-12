Now everyone equal before the law, President asserts

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that both the political authority and public officials have a responsibility to ensure that the Rs. 500 billion allocated by the government in response to Cyclone Ditwah is utilised effectively and efficiently for the recovery and development of the affected communities and areas.

President Dissanayake further stressed the need to complete all related projects before the end of this year. He also pointed out that the government has already taken steps to transform the culture in which the law was selectively enforced based on power, wealth and political connections, and to establish a new culture where all citizens are equally subject to the law.

The President noted that certain groups are attempting to portray the creation of a law-abiding society as a major crisis, but stressed that, in building a civilised nation, it is essential to create a society in which everyone is accountable under the law, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while attending the Special District Coordination Committee Meeting for Matale held this morning (12) at the Veera Keppetipola Hall in Matale. The President further emphasised that the law should not be regarded as an obstacle preventing public officials from properly discharging their duties.

He called upon all officials to remain fully committed to rebuilding the lives of the people by working within the legal framework and ensuring that public funds are utilised in a planned, efficient and productive manner.

During the meeting, the President also conducted an extensive review of the progress of compensation payments for the loss of lives and property caused by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as the measures taken to restore housing and normalcy to affected communities, the statement said.

Officials stated that the compensation allowances of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 granted to families affected by Cyclone Ditwah have now been fully disbursed within the Matale District. They further noted that the student assistance allowances of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 have also been fully paid. Officials also informed the meeting that the disaster had caused complete damage to 254 houses and partial damage to 3,829 houses within the district.

Compensation payments have already been completed for all houses eligible to receive assistance without a formal assessment, while assessment procedures for the remaining houses are currently underway. Extensive discussions were also held regarding alternative solutions to issues arising from various circumstances, including the lack of land ownership, the location of properties within high-risk zones and the occupation of protected reserve areas.

The meeting further discussed possible amendments to the existing criteria in order to expedite these processes. The President also reviewed the progress relating to compensation payments for lives lost due to the disaster, compensation for families relocated from high-risk areas, the provision of housing rent allowances, the issuance of National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) reports, as well as the progress of housing construction and land acquisition activities.

The President emphasised the necessity of relocating all families currently residing in high-risk areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighting the importance of formulating the necessary legal provisions in this regard, the President instructed officials to treat the resettlement of these families in safer locations as a priority matter and to expedite the process, the PMD said.

The President also inquired into the measures being taken to care for children who lost their parents due to the cyclone and to safeguard their future. He instructed officials to prepare individual support programmes for each affected child and refer them to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

Issues affecting the school system within the district were also discussed during the meeting. The President highlighted the importance of releasing the relevant lands and constructing school buildings in line with the plan being implemented under the Ministry of Education for the relocation and restoration of the school system. In addition, the President reviewed the progress of the road development programme in the Matale District relating to roads damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

Officials stated that 16 A and B grade roads and two bridges in the Matale District were damaged by the cyclone. They further noted that reconstruction work on all 16 roads and one of the bridges has now been completed, while discussions were held regarding the expedited reconstruction of the remaining Moragahakanda Bridge as a permanent structure.

The President also inquired into the progress of construction work on the Riverston Road, which is of significant importance to the tourism industry, as well as the Galewela–Matale road project, which has remained a long-standing issue. He instructed officials to expedite the completion of both projects.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of restoration work relating to roads, bridges, culverts and water projects under local government authorities in the Matale District that were damaged by the disaster. In addition, discussions were held regarding the compensation process under the Ministry of Industry for businesses in the service, tourism and mining sectors that suffered losses due to the disaster, as well as the challenges that have arisen in implementing the compensation programme.

The President also reviewed the measures taken to restore the agriculture and livestock sectors. He noted that the Government has placed special emphasis on promoting rural agriculture, with a focus on developing a production-driven economy.

Discussions were also held on the Matale Urban Development Plan implemented under the 2026 Budget allocations, as well as the project to relocate the Dambulla Hospital. The President stressed the importance of ensuring that these initiatives are implemented within the stipulated timeframe and that their benefits are effectively delivered to the public, the PMD added.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Matale District Coordinating Committee and Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake; Co-Chairman and Governor of the Central Province, Professor Sarath Abayakon; Members of Parliament Sunil Biyanwila and Dinesh Hemantha; and the Chief Secretary of the Central Province, Ajith Premasinghe, along with local government representatives. Also present were the Commissioner General of Essential Services and Chief of Staff to the President, Prabath Chandrakeerthi; Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired); Matale District Secretary L.P. Madanayaka; senior officials from relevant departments; representatives of the security forces; and other state officials.