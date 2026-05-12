New Tamil Nadu CM Vijay thanks President Anura Kumara for well wishes

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay has thanked President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his well wishes extended following the recent Assembly Election victory.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Vijay said he is deeply honored by the wishes from President, Anura Kuamra Dissanayake.

Chief Minister Vijay’s full message:

Deeply honored by the wishes from the Hon’ble President of Sri Lanka H.E. @anuradisanayake Avl. Thank you for your gracious gesture.

On Sunday, President Dissanayake extended his congratulations to Joseph Vijay following his swearing-in as Chief Minister, highlighting the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

President Dissanayake emphasized that the two regions are closely connected through shared heritage, enterprise, and long-standing relationships across generations.

He further noted that both sides stand to benefit from expanding economic cooperation as Sri Lanka and India continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

The message also expressed confidence in future collaboration, stating that closer engagement within the India–Sri Lanka partnership would help advance mutual prosperity and development.