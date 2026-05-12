Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and North-Central provinces, as well as in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

The advisory, issued at 3.30 p.m. today (12), will be in effect until 3.30 p.m. tomorrow (13).

Accordingly, due to the influence of the low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm, accompanied by severe lightning, is likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and North-Central provinces, and in the Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

Therefore, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.