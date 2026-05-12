Tourist arrivals in May top 46,000

Tourist arrivals in May top 46,000

May 12, 2026   04:59 pm

A total of 46,606 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in May, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 18,533 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 40.0%. Furthermore, 3,472 persons from China, 2,517 from the United Kingdom, 2,441 from Australia and 1,873 US nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of May.

In May 2025, a total of 132,919 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 922,883 with the release of the latest figures for May.

Among them, 208,451 individuals are from India, 91,362 from the UK, 74,628 from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

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