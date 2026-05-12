Landslide warnings issued to several areas extended

Landslide warnings issued to several areas extended

May 12, 2026   05:19 pm

Level 2 landslide warning has been issued to residents of Passara Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) of the Badulla district owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (12) to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (13).

The NBRO stated that Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have also been issued to residents of several areas in six districts.

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Badulla District: Bandarawela Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Udapalatha, Pathahewaheta, Yatinuwara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Akurana, Gangawata Korale, Doluwa, Pasbage Korale and Panwila Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Aranayaka, Rambukkana, Mawanella, Kegalle, Bulathkohupitiya and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Kurunegala District: Rideegama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Ambanganga Korale and Naula Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Wellawaya and Badalkumbura Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Godakawela, Ratnapura and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

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