Top Labour minister Jess Phillips quits British government

Top Labour minister Jess Phillips quits British government

May 12, 2026   05:42 pm

Jess Phillips has quit her role in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government saying she has not seen “the change I and the country expect”.

Sky News has reported Phillips has stepped down from her role as safeguarding minister.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Starmer, she said: “I know you care deeply, but deeds, not words are what matter. “

It is the most high-profile call for Starmer’s resignation so far after the Prime Minister vowed to fight on during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

In a lengthy letter, she wrote: “I think you are a good man fundamentally, who cares about the right things, however I have seen first-hand how that is not enough.

“The desire not to have an argument means we rarely make an argument, leaving opportunities for progress stalled and delayed.

“Labour governments come around rarely is the constant refrain at the moment. It’s true they are precious.

“Every Labour government in my and my family’s lifetime has forged progress that changed our country and the world for the better. I know you care deeply, but deeds, not words are what matter.

“I’m not sure we are grasping this rare opportunity with the gusto that’s needed and I cannot keep waiting around for a crisis to push for faster progress.”

She finished her letter saying: “I want a Labour government to work and I will strive as I always have for its success and popularity, but I’m not seeing the change I think I, and the country expect, and so cannot continue to serve as a minister under the current leadership.”

-- Agencies

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