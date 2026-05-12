The magisterial inquiry into the death of former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena was held today (12) before Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena.

Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officers informed court of the progress of investigations, submitting a further report along with two annexures relating to the post-mortem examination, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, police sought court approval to forward two blood samples collected from the deceased to the Government Analyst’s Department for further forensic analysis. They also requested assistance to access the deceased’s mobile phone, stating that the device could not be unlocked due to facial recognition security features and sought directions to have it examined by the manufacturer or an authorised technical entity.

Investigators further questioned whether a neck belt belonging to the deceased, recovered from the scene, had been sent for forensic examination. Police confirmed that it had been produced before court as evidence and would also be referred to the Government Analyst.

During proceedings, the Magistrate inquired about medications recovered from the scene, including unidentified tablets and handwritten notes. Police informed court that these items had already been forwarded to the medical board that conducted the post-mortem examination and would subsequently be submitted to the Government Analyst through a motion.

All requests made by investigators were granted by court today, Ada Derana noted.

Following court approval, statements were recorded from former cricketer Aravinda de Silva and his wife under CCD supervision.

The inquiry was adjourned, with further proceedings scheduled for May 14.