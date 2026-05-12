Dengue cases spike in Sri Lanka in 2026  Health officials warn of further increase

The number of dengue cases confirmed in the country has shown an increase compared to 2025, according to Community Medical Specialist Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera of the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

Speaking at a media briefing held today (12) at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Samaraweera said that 27,754 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka as of yesterday (11), with 14 deaths recorded so far this year.

She noted that the highest number of infections has been recorded in the Western Province, while Matara, Galle, Ratnapura, Kalutara, and Kandy districts have also reported a significant number of cases in the first four months of 2026. Cases have now been reported from all 25 districts, according to the NDCU.

Dr. Samaraweera warned that with the commencement of monsoon rains, there is a likelihood of a further increase in dengue cases.

She urged the general public to take immediate action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and maintain clean environments.

Highlighting key symptoms, she pointed out that fever accompanied by muscle pain, headache, vomiting, nausea, and skin rashes should not be ignored.

Individuals experiencing at least two of these symptoms have been advised to seek medical attention promptly and inform doctors of their condition.

Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera also stated that mosquito breeding has increased within school premises, workplaces, religious institutions and both government and private organizations compared to households. She warned that legal action may be taken against owners of premises that continuously allow mosquito breeding, as Public Health Inspectors have been granted enforcement powers through Medical Officer of Health offices.

Improper waste disposal was identified as a major contributing factor, with health officials emphasizing that dengue prevention remains a shared responsibility requiring strict public cooperation.