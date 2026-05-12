Public Security Minister signals possible closure of selected police stations

The number of police stations currently operating in Sri Lanka has exceeded the required level, according to the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

Speaking at a District Coordination Committee meeting held at the Kurunegala District Secretariat, the Public Security Minister stated that the government is considering closing some police stations as part of future restructuring efforts.

“The number of police stations has now increased significantly. We are even considering shutting down some of them,” he said.

The remarks were made during a discussion on the need to identify an alternative site for the Boyawalana Police Station, which was reportedly damaged following a disaster situation in the area.