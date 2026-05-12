Cabinet subcommittee steps in to resolve land issues related to Uma Oya project

Cabinet subcommittee steps in to resolve land issues related to Uma Oya project

May 12, 2026   07:27 pm

A Cabinet subcommittee has stepped in to provide a permanent solution to long-standing land issues faced by residents in the Welimada, Uva Paranagama and Hali-Ela Divisional Secretariat areas, which arose due to the Uma Oya Development Project.

Following objections by the area residents to earlier land valuation assessments, the government has decided to implement compensation based on a revised scientific valuation process.

As part of the first phase of the programme, over Rs. 300 million has been allocated to compensate 246 individuals who lost their lands during the construction of reservoirs under the project.

In the preliminary stage, compensation cheques worth Rs. 1.2 million each were issued today (12) to 73 families from the Uva Paranagama and Welimada Divisional Secretariat areas at the Badulla District.

The decisions were made following a field inspection conducted by the Cabinet subcommittee.

Authorities also noted that a significant number of beneficiaries have already signed agreements accepting the compensation packages.

The government further expects the initiative to expedite the resolution of several land ownership and compensation-related disputes arising from the Uma Oya Project in the affected divisions.

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