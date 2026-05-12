Aravinda de Silva and wife testify in Kapila Chandrasena death inquiry

Former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena’s magisterial inquiry continued at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, where former cricketer and his relative Aravinda de Silva gave testimony regarding the events leading up to his death.

De Silva told court that Chandrasena had shown strong reluctance about returning to custody following issues related to bail sureties, and said he had tried to support him through legal assistance and arrangements for sureties.

The inquiry also heard testimony from the sister-in-law of the deceased’s wife, Priyangi Anushka Wijenayake, who described Chandrasena’s movements and stay at their residence in the days preceding his death. She stated that he had arrived at their home after being granted bail, spent time there on multiple occasions, and was later found unresponsive in a room the following morning.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) informed court that the investigation into the suspicious death had been formally taken over by the unit. Investigators submitted an updated report, along with post-mortem-related documents, and produced several items including medication samples and two blood samples taken from the deceased as case productions.

Investigators also told court that Chandrasena’s belt, believed to be relevant to the inquiry, had been classified as evidence and would be forwarded to the Government Analyst. They further confirmed that no visible damage was found on the upper surface of the door where the deceased is suspected to have been found, though fibre samples had been collected from the scene.

Officials additionally reported difficulties in accessing the deceased’s iPhone 16 Pro Max due to its facial recognition security system. They requested court permission to have the device unlocked through the manufacturer or an authorized technical authority.

The magistrate also directed further clarification on forensic evidence, while ordering continued examination of exhibits.

Separately, the court remanded two suspects accused of providing fraudulent sureties to secure Chandrasena’s bail until tomorrow. One suspect was also ordered to be produced for an identification parade.

Further evidence in the inquiry is scheduled to be heard on May 14.