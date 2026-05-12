Iran war has cost $29 billion so far, senior Pentagon official says

The US war against Iran has cost $29 billion so far — an estimate that was higher than the $25 billion figure senior Pentagon officials provided to Congress two weeks ago.

“So, at the time of testimony from [the House Armed Services Committee], it was $25 billion but the joint staff team and the comptroller team are constantly looking at that estimate, and so now we think it’s closer to 29. That’s because of updated repair and replacement of equipment costs, and also just general operational costs to keep people in theater,” Jay Hurst, who is performing the duties of Pentagon Comptroller, said Tuesday during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

CNN previously reported that the $25 billion estimate Hurst provided to Congress in April was a lowball figure that doesn’t include the estimated cost of repairing extensive damage to US bases in the Middle East. One source said a more accurate estimate is closer to $40-50 billion, when accounting for those repair costs and replacing damaged assets.

Asked if he could provide a more formal accounting of the cost of the war with Iran with Congress, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon would “share what we can … when it’s relevant and required.”

“I think this would be the format that it would be required,” Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar responded.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies