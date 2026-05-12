Sri Lanka, Pakistan discuss defence cooperation and regional security collaboration

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General Nayyar Naseer, HI (M), (Retd), has paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), at the Deputy Minister’s Office in Colombo.

The Deputy Minister conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure in Sri Lanka. During the cordial discussion, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest with particular attention focused on strengthening defence cooperation, training opportunities and regional security collaboration. The discussions also emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations and continuing engagement between the two countries, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Moreover, both parties recognized that Disaster Management has become an integral component of national security.

In light of the growing frequency of climate induced disasters, the importance of proactive, well-coordinated, and technology enabled responses was underscored, the Ministry said. The discussion also focused on the growing threat of transnational maritime crimes, particularly drug trafficking. Both parties acknowledged that further technical and collaborative assistance is required to address this challenge effectively.

The Defence Advisor of Pakistan to Sri Lanka was also present at the meeting.