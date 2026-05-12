Unawatuna massage therapist arrested over alleged assault on Australian tourist

Unawatuna massage therapist arrested over alleged assault on Australian tourist

May 12, 2026   09:13 pm

A 38-year-old employee of an Ayurveda massage centre in Unawatuna has been arrested by the Unawatuna Tourist Police over allegations of sexually assaulting an Australian woman, police said today (12).

According to police, the incident is alleged to have occurred on May 6 at a massage facility in Unawatuna, where the suspect was employed.

It is reported that the incident took place during a treatment session, under the guise of providing Ayurvedic therapy.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged with the Tourist Police Division. Acting on the information received, officers from the Unawatuna Tourist Police carried out investigations and took the suspect into custody.

Police stated that the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court.

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