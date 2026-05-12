Several foreign nationals arrested over cybercrime network remanded

The Galle Magistrate’s Court has remanded several foreign nationals arrested in connection with an alleged organised computer crime network.

The suspects were produced before court today (12), following ongoing investigations conducted by several police units.

The court ordered that nine suspects arrested by the Galle Harbour Police be remanded until May 19, while 55 suspects arrested from Dodanduwa within the Hikkaduwa Police Division were remanded until May 20.

Meanwhile, the remaining suspects produced by the Galle Police were released on personal bail by court order.

Police said the arrests were made in separate operations, with 55 suspects taken into custody from Dodanduwa, 110 from areas under the Galle Police Division, and 23 from the Galle Harbour Police Division.

The suspects were produced before Galle Chief Magistrate Sameera Dodangoda and Additional Magistrate Maheshika Wijesinghe in separate proceedings.

Police investigations into the alleged cybercrime network are continuing.