Several foreign nationals arrested over cybercrime network remanded

Several foreign nationals arrested over cybercrime network remanded

May 12, 2026   10:32 pm

The Galle Magistrate’s Court has remanded several foreign nationals arrested in connection with an alleged organised computer crime network.

The suspects were produced before court today (12), following ongoing investigations conducted by several police units.

The court ordered that nine suspects arrested by the Galle Harbour Police be remanded until May 19, while 55 suspects arrested from Dodanduwa within the Hikkaduwa Police Division were remanded until May 20.

Meanwhile, the remaining suspects produced by the Galle Police were released on personal bail by court order.

Police said the arrests were made in separate operations, with 55 suspects taken into custody from Dodanduwa, 110 from areas under the Galle Police Division, and 23 from the Galle Harbour Police Division.

The suspects were produced before Galle Chief Magistrate Sameera Dodangoda and Additional Magistrate Maheshika Wijesinghe in separate proceedings.

Police investigations into the alleged cybercrime network are continuing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin