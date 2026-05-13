Low pressure area off northeast of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains across the country today

The low pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka is likely to move nearly northwards during next few days, the Department of Meteorology has highlighted.

Due to the influence of this system, the current rainy conditions in the island are expected to continue for the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at other places of the island after 1.00 pm.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.