Harsha says he will not leave centre-right political camp

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Member of Parliament Harsha de Silva has dismissed speculation over his political future, stating that he has no intention of leaving the centre-right political camp and reaffirming his commitment to building a developed Sri Lanka.

In a special statement published on his official Facebook account, the Parliamentarian said he entered politics at a young age out of a desire to see Sri Lanka become a developed nation, noting that no one in his family had previously been involved in politics.

He stressed that he does not make political decisions for narrow political gain and indicated that his political journey would continue within the centre-right movement, potentially extending to a future leadership role.

MP Dr. de Silva also criticised the current government, claiming it lacks a forward-looking economic vision. He is of the view that the country cannot achieve progress through inward-looking policies and said Sri Lanka must remain open to the global economy.

Addressing recent speculation, he denied having any discussions about joining the present government and alleged that certain groups were attempting to create internal divisions within the Samagi Jana Balawegaya through various propaganda campaigns.

He further stated that he would intensify the political struggle against the current administration in pursuit of economic prosperity for the country, while also supporting constructive policies where necessary.

Parliamentarian Dr. de Silva added that he remains prepared to accept any major responsibility or challenge in the interest of the country if required, concluding his statement by saying that “the country needs a new era.”