Donald Trump posts graphic of Venezuela as 51st US state

Donald Trump posts graphic of Venezuela as 51st US state

May 13, 2026   06:21 am

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 12) posted a map graphic on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label “51st State”.

The provocative post - published while Trump was en route to China for a high-stakes summit - comes a day after Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said her country had “never” considered becoming the 51st state, even after US forces captured deposed leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told Fox News that he was considering making the South American country a new state, after months of boasting that he controlled the oil-rich nation.

Rodriguez, for her part, has overseen a thawing of relations with the United States since taking over the country, passing reforms that reopened Venezuela’s mining and oil sectors to foreign companies - especially from the US.

The Venezuelan opposition has demanded elections, while Rodriguez - when asked on May 1 about the prospects of a new vote - said she “didn’t know” and that it would happen “sometime”.

Source: AFP
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin