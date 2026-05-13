Advisory issued for heavy rains above 200 mm in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces

Advisory issued for heavy rains above 200 mm in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces

May 13, 2026   06:36 am

An ‘Amber’ Advisory for heavy rains has been issued for the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts today (13).

The Department of Meteorology stated that the prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue further due to the low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, very heavy showers above 200 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department stated.

Meanwhile, heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern and Northcentral province and in the Trincomalee and Kurunegala districts.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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