Kesbewa records 204mm of rainfall in 22 hours

The highest rainfall recorded during the past 22 hours was reported from Kesbewa, with 204 millimetres of rain, the Department of Meteorology stated.

According to the Met. Department, Veyangoda in the Gampaha District received 145.5mm of rainfall, while Wathupitiwala recorded 105.5mm.

In the Ratnapura District, the Gilimale area received 121mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Bandaragama in the Kalutara District recorded 102.5mm of rain, while Horana received 101.5mm.

The Department of Meteorology also issued an advisory for heavy rainfall affecting the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North Western, Northern and North Central provinces, as well the Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

The Department further warned that the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, along with Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts, could experience very heavy rainfall exceeding 200mm today (13).

Officials also noted that the prevailing rainy conditions are expected to continue due to the low-pressure system currently located near the island.

Additionally, fairly heavy rainfall of around 100mm is expected in parts of the Northern and North Central provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee and Kurunegala districts.