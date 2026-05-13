Donald Trump begins trip to China amid Iran war impasse

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday began his highly anticipated trip to China, saying it will be “very exciting,” with the rest of the world particularly eyeing whether anything dramatic on the Iran war or Taiwan will come out of his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump, who will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening, is joined by executives from major American companies. He is hoping to clinch huge business deals between the world’s two most powerful countries, despite long-running trade friction and intensifying competition in the field of advanced technologies.

But for many officials in Asia and elsewhere, what appears to be foremost among the many issues at stake will be the prospects of a resolution to the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February, as well as whether Trump will shift U.S. declaratory policy on Taiwan.

Before leaving for the Chinese capital, Trump told reporters that he would have a “long talk” with Xi about the Middle East conflict.

“He’s been somebody that we get along with,” Trump said of Xi. “I think you’re going to see that good things are going to happen. This is going to be a very exciting trip. A lot of good things are going to happen.”

China is by far the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil, providing a crucial economic lifeline to Tehran. Showing signs of frustration at a lack of progress in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize the Middle East, Trump is widely expected to ask Xi to persuade Iran to reach a deal with the United States.

But Trump on Tuesday said he thinks the United States does not need any help from China regarding Iran.

A day earlier, Trump said he would discuss U.S. arms sales to Taiwan with Xi, amid indications from Chinese officials that the topic will be a priority during the two-day summit through Friday.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes foreign arms transfers to the self-ruled island.

In December, Trump announced an $11 billion package of arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever, which quickly drew a sharp reaction from Beijing.

Trump will mark the first U.S. presidential visit to China since November 2017, when he traveled to Beijing during his first term.

Trump and Xi last met in October in South Korea, during which they agreed to a one-year pause in their trade war.

The latest summit, postponed in March due to the Iran war, will begin Thursday morning, following a welcome ceremony.

According to the White House, the two presidents are scheduled to tour the Temple of Heaven together in the afternoon before attending a state banquet.

On Friday, Trump is set to have a working lunch with Xi before leaving China.

-- Agencies