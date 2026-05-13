UGC removes Sabaragamuwa University Vice Chancellor from post

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to remove Professor Sunil Shantha from his position as Vice Chancellor of the Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka.

Chairman of the UGC, Senior Professor Kapila Seneviratne stated that a new administrative programme is expected to be implemented for the university’s future operations.

However, the reason for the removal has not yet been officially disclosed.

When contacted by “Ada Derana,” Professor Sunil Shantha said he had not received any notification regarding his removal from the post.