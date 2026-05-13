Officials instructed to prioritise public needs when launching development projects

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya instructed officials to implement development projects by taking into account the practical needs of the people.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at the Colombo District Planning Committee meeting held yesterday (12) at the Colombo District Secretariat to review the progress of development projects in the Colombo District, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the meeting, discussions focused on a number of development projects scheduled to be implemented in 2026 and 2027, with special attention given to rural road development, alleviation of poverty, and infrastructure development.

Under the Decentralized Budget Programme, more than Rs. 195 million has been allocated for 2026, and Members of Parliament representing the district have submitted their proposals accordingly. To date, 240 project proposals have been received through Divisional Secretaries, and approval has already been granted for 126 projects valued at Rs. 127 million.

An allocation of Rs. 100 million has been made to ensure the safety of the roads in the Colombo District, with priority given to installing safety barriers and traffic signboards in hazardous locations. In addition, officials stated that plans have been prepared targeting 2027 to construct rural bridges with an allocation of Rs. 100 million and to develop 50 kilometres of roads, the statement said.

A sum of Rs. 1,036 million has been allocated for the “Praja Shakthi” programme aimed at alleviation of poverty, and the Prime Minister instructed officials to complete all related projects by 30 November 2026. Further, discussions were also held regarding the development of school playgrounds with the support of the Ministry of Sports, as well as the implementation of special projects under the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Environment.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara, Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, Colombo District Coordinating Committee Chair and Member of Parliament Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, Members of Parliament Samanmalee Gunasinghe and Asitha Niroshana, Colombo District Secretary Ginige Prasanna Janaka Kumara, along with public representatives and government officials representing the Colombo District.