NBRO urges vigilance over landslide risks amid heavy rainfall

NBRO urges vigilance over landslide risks amid heavy rainfall

May 13, 2026   09:36 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) states that due to the heavy rainfall currently affecting the island, residents living in mountainous and landslide-prone areas must remain highly vigilant regarding early warning signs of landslides.

The organisation emphasised that the prevailing adverse weather conditions have increased the risk of landslides, slope failures and rockfalls and stressed the importance of strictly adhering to safety instructions.

Accordingly, the NBRO has advised residents to clean drainage systems around their homes to ensure the rapid flow of rainwater and wherever possible, to remove large trees and other hazardous objects situated above residential properties.

Residents have also been instructed to construct protective drainage systems to prevent rainwater from flowing over elevated embankments behind houses and to ensure that rainwater from rooftops is properly diverted.

The NBRO noted that people residing in landslide-prone areas have been instructed to remain on alert continuously for early warning signs of landslides and to immediately inform Grama Niladharis or relevant government authorities if any suspicious conditions are observed.

The NBRO further pointed out that, in the event of an emergency, residents should evacuate to a safe location without delay, alert neighbouring communities, and promptly report the situation to the relevant authorities.

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