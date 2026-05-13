Heavy rain accompanied by dense fog has been reported since early this morning (13) along the Talawakelle–Nuwara Eliya main road, affecting visibility and disrupting traffic movement in the area.

Motorists travelling along the route have experienced difficulties due to the prevailing weather conditions, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Dense fog has also been reported on the Hatton–Nuwara Eliya main road and several adjoining roads.

Traffic officers attached to the Hatton Police have advised motorists to drive cautiously with headlights switched on while travelling through fog-affected areas.