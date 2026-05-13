Landslide reported in Maha Aragama, Wellawaya

A landslide has been reported in the Maha Aragama Ulkanda region with the Wellawaya Divisional Secretariat, following continuous adverse weather conditions.

According to reports, a large section of the Ulkanda slope has collapsed, with earth and uprooted large trees sliding down from the upper terrain.

Significant ground movement and visible damage have been observed in the area, with soil masses and uprooted trees scattered along the lower slopes.

The Monaragala District Disaster Management Unit said the incident will be assessed urgently and necessary mitigation and response measures will be implemented.

Authorities are expected to carry out further inspections to determine the full extent of the damage and assess any potential risks to surrounding communities.