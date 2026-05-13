RDA urges motorists to exercise caution on expressways

RDA urges motorists to exercise caution on expressways

May 13, 2026   10:13 am

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has urged motorists travelling on expressways to pay close attention to warning messages displayed on electronic signboards due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The RDA said reduced visibility caused by heavy cloud cover and fog during daytime hours is affecting driving conditions across several expressway sections.

Motorists have been advised to drive with headlights switched on and maintain safe following distances while using the expressways.

The RDA further urged drivers to keep their speed under control, particularly around the 60 km/h range where necessary, and to avoid sudden braking, warning that such actions could be hazardous under current conditions.

Officials have called on road users to exercise heightened caution until weather conditions improve.

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