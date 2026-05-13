Red warning for heavy rains issued

A Red warning for heavy rains in several areas of the country has been issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue further due to the low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely at some places elsewhere on the island.

Therefore, the general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.