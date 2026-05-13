School transport bus and SLTB bus collide in Dikwella

An accident has been reported on the Colombo–Kataragama main road in Dikwella, close to the Polgahamullla private garment factory, after a collision between a school transport bus and a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus.

The accident occurred this morning (13), according to reports.

The school transport bus, which was carrying schoolchildren, was travelling from Hambantota towards Ambalantota at the time of the incident, while the SLTB bus was heading towards Kataragama.

Authorities said further details regarding possible injuries and the extent of damages are yet to be confirmed.