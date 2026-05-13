Three further remanded over alleged bail fraud in relation to Kapila Chandrasenas case

Three further remanded over alleged bail fraud in relation to Kapila Chandrasenas case

May 13, 2026   11:18 am

Two suspects accused of arranging two fake sureties to secure bail for former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena, who recently died under mysterious circumstances, have been further remanded.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered that the two individuals, along with the person who introduced them, be further remanded until May 20.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate after considering a request made by the Keselwatta Police, which informed the court that investigations into the suspects are still ongoing.

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