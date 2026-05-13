India’s Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday, reported IANS.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been hospitalised for the third time since January.

Earlier in March, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where she received treatment for a systemic infection involving antibiotics.

In January, she was hospitalised for respiratory complications, which were triggered by Delhi’s severe cold and high pollution levels. The Congress MP experienced a mild exacerbation of her condition at the time.

Currently a Rajya Sabha member for Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December of last year.

In June 2025, Gandhi underwent treatment for a stomach-related issue at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

Source: NDTV

-- Agencies