68 filariasis cases reported in Sri Lanka last year

A total of 68 cases of filariasis were identified in Sri Lanka during the past year, the Anti Filariasis Campaign stated.

The Director of the campaign, Prasanga Serasinghe stated that 34 of those infected were individuals who had arrived in the country from India for employment.

According to Dr. Serasinghe, the disease remains more prevalent in seven key districts, namely Hambantota, Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo and Kurunegala districts.

Speaking further, he said 34 local patients and 34 foreign workers from India were diagnosed during 2025, bringing the total number of detected cases to 68.

Dr. Serasinghe noted that Sri Lanka aims to completely eliminate filariasis by 2030 and is working towards a target of recording zero locally detected cases.

He added that the disease is currently being maintained under a strong level of control through ongoing public health measures.