One dead, over 60 families affected by adverse weather

An individual has died while 62 families in four districts have been affected by prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The Disaster Management Centre said the fatality was reported from the Koralai Pattu South Divisional Secretariat Division in the Batticaloa District.

According to the latest situation report issued by the DMC at 10.00 p.m., 17 Divisional Secretariat divisions across four districts have been affected by the prevailing disaster situation caused by severe weather.

A total of 203 individuals belonging to 62 families have been affected so far, while 17 people are currently being accommodated at safe shelters.

The DMC further noted that 39 houses were damaged due to the prevailing adverse conditions.

Meanwhile, a red warning for heavy rains in several areas of the country has been issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue further due to the low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

The Met. Department said very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely at some places elsewhere on the island, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.